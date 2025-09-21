Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

New Burlington store at Perring Plaza now hiring

Burlington store, Parkville, Md.
Maria Morales/WMAR
Signs are up at the Parkville Shopping Center for a new Burlington store.
Burlington store, Parkville, Md.
Posted
and last updated

PARKVILLE, Md. — Earlier this year we told you about Burlington's pending arrival at Perring Plaza off E. Joppa Road in Parkville.

We recently took a trip over there to checkout any progress being made.

While we still don't have an official opening date (supposedly sometime this fall), store signage is up, and it looks like hiring is underway.

Burlington
Burlington Perring Plaza, E. Joppa Road in Parkville

A company spokesperson previously told us the store expects to employ between 65 and 75 workers.

For those of you who might recall, Burlington actually once had a store just a couple doors over from this new location, but it closed in 2021.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR