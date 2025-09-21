New Burlington store at Perring Plaza now hiring

PARKVILLE, Md. — Earlier this year we told you about Burlington's pending arrival at Perring Plaza off E. Joppa Road in Parkville.

We recently took a trip over there to checkout any progress being made.

While we still don't have an official opening date (supposedly sometime this fall), store signage is up, and it looks like hiring is underway.

Maria Morales, WMAR Burlington Perring Plaza, E. Joppa Road in Parkville

A company spokesperson previously told us the store expects to employ between 65 and 75 workers.

For those of you who might recall, Burlington actually once had a store just a couple doors over from this new location, but it closed in 2021.