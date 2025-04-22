Comings and Goings: Burlington, Five Below and Dairy Queen closes

Comings and Goings

Burlington, Five Below, coming in: one DQ closes permanently as another reopens, and more.

Coming:

Burlington: Looks like what’s old is new again at the Parkville Shopping Center on East Joppa Road. Burlington is opening another store there in a space a couple of doors down from where the store had been for many years until it closed in 2021. Signage is already up. A company spokesperson says the store is slated to open in the fall and will create 65-75 jobs.

Just opened:

Five Below: Finally! Five Below is open at the North Plaza Shopping Center on Waltham Woods Way, just off East Joppa Road. The store took over the space that was Gabe’s department store last year. A grand opening was planned for February and then again in March, when neighbors reported in the Parkville Facebook groups that a Baltimore County stop-work order was posted in the store’s window. The store opened its doors last Thursday afternoon and held the grand opening the day before Easter.

Reopened:

Dairy Queen: After being closed most of last year, the Odenton store reopened under new owners on April 14, a DQ corporate spokesperson confirmed. It will be a DQ Grill and Chill, open year-round.

Gone:

Dairy Queen: This time, it’s for real. The Dairy Queen at Golden Ring in Rosedale is closed. The DQ signs are gone, and in their place is a note on the drive-through window. The restaurant closed temporarily last fall, and while the store said at the time it was for repairs and reopened, rumors have been swirling around its fate ever since.

Still in flux:

SONIC:

It’s been about eight months since three SONIC restaurants unexpectedly closed in Towson, Timonium, and Rosedale. Signs on the windows said they were temporarily closed for repairs, but based on the social media chatter, the neighbors knew it was for good. The previous owner of the three franchises eventually responded to our request for information, saying that they were going to be sold to a new franchisee. By that time, the company had responded, too, saying the stores were permanently closed. ‘For sale’ signs recently went up on the properties.

