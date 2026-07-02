New Baltimore County Superintendent holds summer community events to introduce himself

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Families can now meet the new Baltimore County superintendent.

Dr. Bill Heiser will hold six upcoming community events between July and August to introduce himself to the school community, the public school system wrote.

Staff, students, families and stakeholders are all invited.

Heiser said he will highlight many of his key priorities for the upcoming school year and will answer any question the community has.

The events will be held at multiple schools with the first at Prine Grove Middle School on July 16, and the last on August 6, at Relay Elementary School.

Each event will be from 6 to 7 p.m.