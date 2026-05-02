Multiple injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash near Loch Raven Reservoir

PHOENIX, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a crash with multiple injuries near the Loch Raven Reservoir.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Merrymans Mill Road and Poplar Hill Road at 9:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found that one of the vehicles contained four occupants.

Following the crash, multiple injuries were reported.

Police say the Baltimore County Fire Department responded to conduct rescue operations.

The injured occupants were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The conditions of the occupants are unknown at this time.

No further information is available.