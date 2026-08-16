MSP troopers cite speed in I-83 collision, three hospitalized

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Three people were hospitalized Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash on northbound I-83.

Just after 9 p.m., troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to northbound I-83 at the ramp to West Timonium Road for the collision.

Investigators believe that a Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed when it attempted to change lanes, sideswiping the driver's side of a Toyota Corolla.

The Mercedes then continued onto the exit ramp to West Timonium Road and veered off the roadway into the grass area between the exit and on-ramps.

It then went over the ramp from Timonium Road to northbound I-83, striking the guardrail and overturning into the woods.

The Corolla came to rest on the right shoulder of northbound I-83 after being sideswiped.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes, along with the driver of the Corolla, were all taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Police say the investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.