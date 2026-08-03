MSP: Edgewood teen struck, killed while changing tire on I-695 in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in an early morning pedestrian crash in Towson on Sunday.

Troopers responded to the area of the outer loop of I-695 east of southbound I-83 for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Investigators found that the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Edgewood, Maryland, was outside of a Lexus IS after it became inoperable in the far-right lane.

The victim, who was a passenger in the Lexus, was trying to change the vehicle's tire when, for unknown reasons, a Honda Accord struck the rear driver's side of the Lexus and then the victim.

Police believe the Lexus' hazard lights were activated at the time of the collision.

The victim died as a result of the collision. The driver, identified as Kyeahle Lamerah Armstead, 18, of Baltimore, Maryland, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say the driver of the Honda Accord remained at the scene.

Road closures were in effect in the area for three hours with assistance from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team has assumed the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.