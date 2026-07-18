Motorcycle rider killed in Cockeysville crash identified

MAYS CHAPEL, Md. — Police have identified the driver of a motorcycle killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cockeysville on Friday.

Officers responded to the area of West Timonium Road and Heritage Road following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle at 7:10 p.m.

Investigators found that a 2024 GGMA Enduro motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Timonium Road, approaching Heritage Road, when the driver lost control while navigating a left curve.

The motorcycle struck the south curb before hitting a telephone pole. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash.

The motorcycle rider, 22-year-old Phillip Groh, died at the scene.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

This was the second deadly crash reported in Baltimore County on Friday.

Officers also responded to another fatal collision in Perry Hall, where one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was critically injured.