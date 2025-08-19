Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing 36-year-old swimmer's body found at Beaver Dam Swim Club quarry

After two days, rescue teams have found the body of 36-year-old Mike Randle at the Beaver Dam Swim Club quarry.

According to authorities, Randle was swimming and went missing Sunday night after he was seen struggling in the water.

Since then, recovery teams spent hours in the water in search of the 36-year-old.

In fact, rescue operations were paused Monday and resumed again Tuesday morning.

The search raised a number of challenges for the dive teams. The quarry itself is on average 40 feet deep and can reach up to 90 feet in some areas.

WMAR reported on Monday the Beaver Dam Swim Club advises only strong swimmers enter the quarry.

