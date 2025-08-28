Middle school student arrested after bringing handgun to school

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A student has been arrested at Franklin Middle School after bringing a gun to school.
On the second day of school, police say a School Resource Officer received a report that a student had some marijuana.
When they searched the student, an unloaded handgun was recovered.
The school's principal, Brian Schiffer, sent the following letter to parents and guardians.
This morning, our School Resource Officer received a report that a student was in possession of marijuana. The student was searched, and an unloaded handgun was recovered. Possession of weapons on school property is a serious offense, and the student was arrested without incident and taken to a local precinct.
Safety is a shared responsibility and as with this case, it is important for all of us – students and parents alike – to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students. We must work together to ensure our school remains a safe and welcoming environment for all students. Please speak with your child(ren) and remind them that harmful choices and disruptive and dangerous behaviors have a significant impact on our entire school community. Weapons are prohibited on school property and any student found to be in possession of a weapon will receive serious school consequences (including one-year expulsion) and legal consequences, in alignment with the BCPS Student Handbook, policy and state law.
Thank you for your continued support of Franklin Middle School. If you have any questions, please call 443-809-1114.
Brian Schiffer