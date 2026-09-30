Read 5 books, visit the National Aquarium for free with Baltimore's Read to Reef program

BALTIMORE — Five books could earn Baltimore-area kids and their families a free trip to the National Aquarium this fall.

Starting October 1, Baltimore-area families with children in fifth grade or younger can use their library card to get a free Read to Reef bookmark at any Enoch Pratt Free Library branch. After reading five aquatic or conservation-themed books, families can redeem the bookmark for free Aquarium admission for up to six guests.

The program is in its 10th year. Since it began, nearly 27,000 students have participated, reading more than 134,000 books.

You can reserve visits through January 18, 2027. Some blackout dates apply.

You can find more information about the program here.

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