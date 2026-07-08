Mass casualty incident declared after bus crashes into Pikesville building, injuring 33 people

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Fire Department is responding to a mass casualty incident in Pikesville.

Fire officials report that a bus crashed into a building in the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road.

33 people were injured in the collision, with two people in critical condition.

That critically injured person has since been transported via medevac from the Maryland State Police to Shock Trauma.

Fifteen ambulances, including units from Howard and Anne Arundel counties, responded to the scene of the crash. BGE is also en route to help with downed power lines.

Baltimore County Fire says seven other vehicles were involved in the crash. The critically injured person needed to be extricated from the bus, and another required extraction from a car.

Baltimore County police say Reisterstown Road is closed in both directions between Old Court Road and McHenry Avenue due to the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes, as an extended closure is expected.

Governor Wes Moore released a statement saying his administration is "closely monitoring" the situation.

"Dawn and I are keeping everyone impacted in our hearts and prayers. We are deeply grateful for our first responders who acted with speed and skill to ensure the safety of our neighbors. We’ve been in close coordination with local officials to provide any support needed on the ground," said Governor Moore.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.