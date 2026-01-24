BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Friday was the final push for people to get the food, drinks, and other essentials they need to prepare for this weekend's snowstorm.

We were unable to film inside the Giant in Towson, but Patrick Paquette described what the store looked like with one word.

"Chaos," Paquette said, "No it's just crazy. Everybody's pushing. There are not too many happy souls in there."

He still walked out without everything he needed.

Marylanders are stocking up ahead of the snowstorm. Here's how some residents described the experience at the market: Marylanders rush to get groceries ahead of major snowstorm

"[I'm] trying to get some cranberry juice, that's gone."

Lacy Talbott painted a similar picture.

"A ton of people, the lines are long down the aisles and the parking lots are way fuller than it usually is," Talbott said.

She also wasn't able to find everything she came there for.

"[I] got stuff to make soup, figured it's a good time to eat soup. I went to get milk but they're basically out of milk already. There's no milk on the shelves."

The scene inside Eddies at Roland Park around the corner looked a little different with fuller shelves.

Shoppers like Samantha Williamson had a little more success finding what they needed.

"So far, so good. I was a little nervous because people sent me pictures of the crazy lines so I was panicked that everything was going to be gone but it's been okay," Williamson said.

Management told WMAR-2 News that they were wiped out of prepared foods Thursday, the kitchen quickly having to bounce back for Friday.

Williamson said she has one main concern about what the weekend's weather will bring.

"I'm mostly worried about electricity, I hope our electricity doesn't go out because we have small kids and we just got a pet turtle that has to stay warm and now I'm stressed, I know that's gonna be cold."

As a native Marylander with experience in snow, she told us that her main tip would be to watch where you park.

"I was here in '08. I was in med school and my car was stuck down in canton for like a week cause all the snow got pushed right up against all the parked cars so that's the big thing."

Management at Eddies said they'll have a truck coming in on Saturday to replenish the things they need.