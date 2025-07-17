Maryland teens step into investigators’ shoes with FBI program

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — On Maryland Cold Cases, we often look back at investigations limited by the technology of the time.

This week, the FBI is teaching with some of its modern investigative technology, with dozens of young minds taking an interest. 41 Maryland teens are getting a firsthand look at crime scene investigation techniques during the FBI Baltimore Teen Academy this week in Windsor Mill.

The program, which has been running for about 20 years, allows students to observe some of the same technology that real investigators use to solve crimes.

WMAR

Teens from around the state stepped through yellow tape and examined mock crime scenes, learning how to identify, mark and log evidence.

"I know this is definitely the career I want, I had my mind set on going to the FBI since I was little. So just to be able to be a part of this it means a lot to me," said Rylan Bowers, a rising freshman at Mount St. Mary's University.

The students are learning fundamental investigation techniques while also being exposed to cutting-edge technology.

"Some of the technology they're using today is the foundation, the building block of much of our investigations. They will get exposed to some of the leading edge of technology, but today they're doing the basic building blocks which is latent fingerprint lifting, physical evidence and some digital review," said Christopher Dotson, Assistant Special Agent In Charge at the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

One example of advanced technology demonstrated was a FARO scanner, which creates a 360-degree interactive virtual crime scene that can later be shown to juries in court.

WMAR

"We try to stay at the cutting edge of technology here at the FBI, we work hard. Forensic, evidence, even digital media, in the digital world today, is important that we're trying to stay ahead of the threats. So the folks today, while they're learning the basic skills of evidence collection, they'll be exposed to various tools," Dotson said.

Young participants learn a lot, regardless of their future career plans.

"I thought it was really cool because I've always looked up to people that get to go and do searches, like even in a house or like a car, I've always looked up to people that do that," said Leeanna McDermott, a Parkville High School junior.

Dotson noted that anyone can apply to the Teen Academy, and the skills taught are valuable even for students not necessarily interested in law enforcement careers. For those who are, this program could be the beginning of a career path that helps prevent cases from going cold in the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.