Maryland honors fallen first responders at 41st annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony

TIMONIUM, Md. — Maryland honored its fallen first responders for the 41st time at a statewide ceremony bringing together departments large and small to remember those who died in the line of duty.

The event began with an honor guard before transitioning into a formal ceremony where each fallen hero was recognized with a proclamation and a hug from state leaders.

Maryland honors fallen first responders for 41st time Maryland honors fallen first responders at annual ceremony

Governor Wes Moore spoke to the significance of the gathering.

"Their actions speak louder than any words any of us could say today. And their service is the highest form of service any of us could offer and that's why we honor them not with our words but with our will and not through sentiments but with service," Moore said.

The ceremony also served as part of the grieving process for the families of those honored. Monica Gant, a fallen hero survivor, addressed fellow survivors in attendance.

"You see we share a common journey but remember you are not alone. You have people to talk to in this room. Our fallen hero lives on in us," Gant said.

The ceremony closed with a 21-gun salute, taps, and a helicopter flyover.