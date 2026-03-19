Mark your calendars! The BBB annual Shred Day is coming soon!

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Collect your old documents and get ready for the BBB of Greater Maryland's Shred Day.

Identity theft continues to impact Marylanders, and the best way to protect your identity is to properly discard of papers with your name, address, and other pertinent information.

The BBB Shred Day will be held on Saturday, April 25th from 8 until 11 am in 2 locations.



Maryland State Fairgrounds @ 2200 York Road, Timonium

IKEA Baltimore @ 8352 Honeygo Blvd., White Marsh

There are limits; you can bring up to 4 bags or boxes of documents, and the event is rain or shine.

BBB Greater Maryland

“Shredding documents like old tax forms and bank statements can provide you with peace of mind knowing that your risk of identity theft has been significantly reduced.” said Mike DiGiacomo, president and CEO of BBB Greater Maryland.

Which documents should you shred?

