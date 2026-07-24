Man's death spurs new pedestrian safety signal on Harford Road in Carney

CARNEY, Md. — A 72-year-old man was killed in March when he was struck while crossing Harford Road in Carney. His death is now prompting a safety upgrade at the intersection.

The Maryland State Highway Administration will install a pedestrian hybrid beacon at Harford Road and 5th Avenue.

"So the Maryland State Highway Administration will be installing a pedestrian hybrid beacon here at Hartford Road and 5th Avenue. It will greatly help with safety, and it will help people get to important destinations like the library and the commercial center," Councilman David Marks said.

Man's death leads to new pedestrian safety signal on Harford Road in Carney New pedestrian signal coming to Harford Road after deadly crash

The new system will allow people crossing the road to trigger a traffic light, requiring cars to stop. Currently, only a flashing light warns drivers that pedestrians may be crossing.

"I live right here. This is literally the crossing I use when I leave my neighborhood to walk to the library. My wife uses this intersection to cross when she's out for runs. A lot of people are walking their dogs, and Hardord Road's a main corridor. It's still busy. It's getting busier, so this is a way to really improve safety for everybody at this intersection in particular. And I think it's really gonna help again make this area a little bit more walkable and safer for pedestrians," said Delegate Nick Allen.

The traffic changes are a partnership between local and state leaders, driven by community members who advocated for action.

"We wanna make sure that we're addressing the issues that matter most, um, to our constituents, but we welcome our constituents to reach out to us to let us know what's going on. We don't know if constituents don't speak up, and in this case, constituents spoke up," Senator Carl Jackson said.

While there is no exact timeline, local leaders hope the new system is installed within the next year.