Man shot and killed in downtown Towson Friday

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a deadly shooting in Towson.

Around 3:20 p.m., police received reports of a shooting along York Road near the circle involving two vehicles traveling northbound.

Officers arrived on scene two minutes after the call and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Joy Lepola-Stewart, Director of Public Affairs with the Baltimore County Police Department, the man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

WMAR-2 News' Taylor Epps live in Towson after shooting on York Road WMAR-2 News' Taylor Epps live in Towson after shooting on York Road

Detectives are currently working to identify and locate a suspect in the shooting.

The possibility of the shooting stemming from a road rage incident is being investigated, but police are also exploring other motives, according to Director Lepola-Stewart.

Police believe there was one person in each vehicle at the time of the shooting, but it is not yet known if the victim returned fire.

Director Lepola-Stewart said Towson residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area as events continue this evening.

Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-4636.

The full press conference can be watched below: