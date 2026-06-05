Man shot and killed in downtown Towson Friday

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a deadly shooting in Towson.
Around 3:20 p.m., police received reports of a shooting along York Road near the circle involving two vehicles traveling northbound.
Officers arrived on scene two minutes after the call and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to Joy Lepola-Stewart, Director of Public Affairs with the Baltimore County Police Department, the man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
WMAR-2 News' Taylor Epps live in Towson after shooting on York Road
Detectives are currently working to identify and locate a suspect in the shooting.
The possibility of the shooting stemming from a road rage incident is being investigated, but police are also exploring other motives, according to Director Lepola-Stewart.
Police believe there was one person in each vehicle at the time of the shooting, but it is not yet known if the victim returned fire.
Director Lepola-Stewart said Towson residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area as events continue this evening.
Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-4636.
The full press conference can be watched below: