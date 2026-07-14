Man killed crossing Liberty Road in Baltimore County; driver initially fled scene

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

At 4:45 a.m., officers were called to the area of Liberty and Old Court roads following reports of a pedestrian crash.

Once at the scene, police found the victim, 60-year-old John Bates Sr., suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Bates was transported by helicopter to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Bates was attempting to cross Liberty Road when he was struck by a 2025 Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound.

Police say the driver initially left the scene but returned a short time later.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.