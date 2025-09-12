Man critically injured in Woodlawn apartment fire

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man suffered critical injuries in an apartment fire in Woodlawn.

Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Aurora Lane early Friday morning for the report of an apartment fire.

They found smoke coming from the front entrance.

Officials say they found a man near the entrance to the apartment. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second person was evaluated by medical personnel, but didn't need to go to the hospital.

Fire investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department determined the cause to be accidental, due to unattended cooking.