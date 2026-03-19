Man convicted after running over 87-year-old during armed carjacking

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A 20-year-old man has been convicted after running over an 87-year-old woman in Baltimore County in 2024.

Darius Wolfe, 20, was convicted of armed carjacking, two counts of first degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

This stems from an incident on August 21, 2024 in Pikesville.

A 66-year-old woman stepped out of her car on Brattle Road and was getting groceries out of the trunk when she was confronted by three masked men armed with a gun.

The woman was dropping groceries off to her mother and tried to prevent the carjacking. Officials say she was assaulted and ordered to step back.

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All three were wearing ski masks and dark clothing.

Her mother, an 87-year-old woman, came outside to try to help.

During the struggle, the men worked their way inside her car. As the 66-year-old reached in to try and grab her keys from the cup holder, the man in the driver's seat slammed the car door on her hand. She was stuck.

"So when they started driving off, they were dragging me. And I guess my mother was trying to hold me, or she was trying to do something because I didn't realize until they left with the car that they had run over her," the woman said in an interview with WMAR in 2024. "Then when I walked back to her, she was lying in a pool of blood."

The 66-year-old was dragged by the car, while her mother was run over. Her mother suffered a fractured pelvis, collapsed lung, fractured ribs, a broken ankle and fractures to both her legs.

Detectives were able to find the car with a vehicle tracker and license plate readers. Wolfe was later identified as one of the attackers, due to the investigation.