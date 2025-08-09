Man charged following antisemitic vandalism incident in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has been charged after a Baltimore County business was vandalized.

Jonathon Wagner, 39, was hit with multiple malicious destruction of property charges, including one based on race/religion.

Police responded to Kitchen Design by Idan on Falls Road at 7:00 a.m., Thursday, and found that an Israeli flag and the storefront had been vandalized.

Councilman Izzy Patoka took to Facebook to address the incident, stating, "When it comes to expressions of hate, there can be no tolerance."

"Antisemitism has no place in our county, state, or country. We must continue to call it out and speak with moral clarity," said Councilman Patoka.

RELATED: Baltimore County Councilman speaks out against antisemitism following storefront vandalism

Baltimore County Police ask anyone with any additional information to contact them at 410-887-2361.