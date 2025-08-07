Baltimore County Councilman speaks out against antisemitism following storefront vandalism

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a business was the target of vandals on Thursday morning.

Police responded to Kitchen Design by Idan on Falls Road at 7:00 a.m. and found that an Israeli flag and the storefront had been vandalized.

Councilman Izzy Patoka took to Facebook to address the incident, stating, "When it comes to expressions of hate, there can be no tolerance."

"Antisemitism has no place in our county, state, or country. We must continue to call it out and speak with moral clarity," said Councilman Patoka.

Police say they have been in direct contact with local organizations within the Jewish community to address any potential concerns.

The investigation remains open and active, and anyone with information should contact the police at 410-887-4636.