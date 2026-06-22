Man acquitted in Phylicia Barnes murder now sentenced to life for rape, assault

BALTIMROE COUNTY, Md. — A Pennsylvania man once convicted — and later acquitted — of murdering 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes will now spend the rest of his life in prison, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

Michael Maurice Johnson, 42, was sentenced to two life terms plus 25 years for the rape and assault of a young girl on July 1, 2024.

Prosecutors said Barnes’ family and the victim in the current case were in the courtroom for the sentencing.

Disturbing Allegations Detailed in Court

Charging documents state that a social worker contacted Baltimore County police on the victim’s behalf. She reported that her boyfriend — later identified as Johnson — strangled and raped her inside his home.

The unnamed victim suffered popped blood vessels in her eyes and a severely swollen mouth and tongue, injuries so severe she could only communicate with officers via cell phone messages.

During interviews, she told investigators she had been in a relationship with Johnson since June 2023, describing him as a “sugar daddy.” Authorities learned that before she entered foster care, she had been living with him in York, Pennsylvania.

Six-Hour Attack

According to the victim, Johnson became enraged after overhearing her speak with her sister on the phone about another man. She said he launched an unrelenting, six-hour assault during which he repeatedly choked and raped her until she lost consciousness.

After the victim alerted her social worker, police responded to the location, found Johnson asleep in the bedroom, and arrested him.