Man accused of killing ex-wife after staging home invasion charging docs say

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 69-year-old ex-wife.

Karl Geiger, 65, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police began investigating this incident on September 15 when they got a call related to a home invasion in Lutherville.

Geiger called told the dispatcher, "it looks like someone broke into my house and my wife's not moving."

Charging documents say he then told dispatchers he just came home from work and his ex-wife, Patricia Watson-Geiger, was unresponsive.

She was later pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound.

Police noticed drawers were open and items were thrown over the room. However, all the jewelry, which was in plain view, remained untouched.

Despite being divorced, the two lived together in separate bedrooms, police later learned.

Charging documents say Geiger told police he left home at 7:30 a.m., and returned home about an hour later to find Watson-Geiger unresponsive.

He also told police Watson-Geiger was shot in the head, despite police never releasing that information during the investigation.

Cell phone records dispute this claim as Geiger didn't leave home until 8:15 a.m., after gunshots were reportedly heard by the neighbors.