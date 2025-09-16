Arrest made after 69-year-old woman was found dead in Timonium home

UPDATE: Police announced they've arrested and charged 65-year-old Karl Geiger in connection to the murder of 69-year-old Patricia Watson-Geiger.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The death of a 69-year-old Timonium woman is being investigated as a homicide.

WATCH: 69-year-old woman found dead in Timonium home Monday night 69-year-old woman found dead in Timonium home Monday night

Jonathan Wood says his neighbor Patricia Watson-Geiger was an all around nice lady.

"If she was out there, she'd be like 'Hey,' sweet lady you know," Wood said.

That's why he can't wrap his head around why someone killed her in her own home in Timonium.

Baltimore County Police say it happened on Oakcroft Drive around 8:25 p.m.

Authorities say she sustained apparent trauma to her upper body.

She would later be pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Jonathan told WMAR-2 News what he felt when he heard the news.

"Shock. Just this nice lady that lived at the end of our street and had been there way before we moved in, had a nice dog and was the corner rounding out the back way to the school where me and my children and all the neighborhood kids would go around."

But he doesn't feel unsafe.

"I don't think it was something from an outside source but time will tell and we feel really safe in this neighborhood."

Another neighbor, Matthew Morgan said Patricia was very neighborly.

He told us this is a tragic first for his community.

"Of course there's an occasional somebody gets their car broken into or whatnot but nothing major like this happened," Morgan said.

The crime makes him feel a little uneasy about safety.

"So I take a little more precautions, I have a German shepherd so that's nice to have a dog and just probably look over my shoulder a little more."