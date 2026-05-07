Man accused of impersonating officer, conducting traffic stop on I-695

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Maryland State Police have arrested a man accused of impersonating an officer and attempting to conduct a traffic stop on I-695.

Eric Baummer, 59, was arrested without incident and charged with impersonating an officer.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a call about a driver in a Ford Explorer attempting to conduct a traffic stop in the area of I-695 at Washington Boulevard.

Police say the driver called 911 after the Ford turned on blue and white flashing lights on his car.

The driver of the Ford, Baummer, drove past the driver and changed lanes to drive in front of him after he didn't pull over.

Baummer then exited I-695 at Hollins Ferry Road.

While on the phone with police, the driver, later identified as an off-duty military law enforcement officer, followed Baummer to a gas station in the 4300 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne.

Police urge anyone who may have encountered similar circumstances to contact Maryland State Police at 410-780-2700.