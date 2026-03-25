Local Cockeysville teen receives a Hawaiian-themed community send-off for her Make-A-Wish vacation

The red carpet was rolled out in Cockeysville today for a local teen heading to Hawaii for her Make-A-Wish trip.

WATCH: Cockeysville teen receives Make-A-Wish send-off to Hawaii Cockeysville teen receives Make-A-Wish send-off to Hawaii

15-year-old Audrey was surrounded by family and friends who celebrated her upcoming vacation.

Sheehy Toyota of Timonium hosted the event, which featured a Hawaiian theme with tropical decor and supporters cheering her on.

The celebration also included a check presentation and a community send-off in her honor.

Audrey is set to travel to Hawaii this May.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.