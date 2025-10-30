Local Bike Raffle Raises Nearly $10,000 for Homeless Outreach

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The work seems to never end for Happy Helpers for the Homeless.

"We feed in the streets, we go to west Baltimore, east Baltimore, Glen Burnie and then we deliver food directly to children in 19 different Maryland towns," said Executive Director Bobbi Coffman.

They serve almost 2,000 people in the Baltimore and Glen Burnie areas.

But Executive Director Bobbi Coffman told WMAR 2 News that the need for food in the area has ramped up even more.

"We're getting the most calls ever because right now a lot of people aren't working because of their government jobs, so we're even helping a lot of government workers that we hadn't helped before."

With SNAP benefits expiring, she knew she needed help to meet the demand.

But she had no idea that a tricked-out bike would be the answer to her prayers.

Igor Shteynbuk, owner of Velo Orange, and Neil Essmyer, Owner of ATW Builds, teamed up with Weichel Coatings and decided to lend a helping hand.

"We put together a very unique one-of-a-kind bicycle that we raffled off. We had people purchasing tickets from all over the world, and it's our way of giving back to the community," Shteynbuk said.

The two are used to giving back, but for Neil, the why behind his charitable actions is more personal.

"I grew up on food stamps, I grew up eating government cheese, I grew up with my mom stretching condensed milk. I tell people I often didn't know when I was going to be eating again."

They raised $9,735 through the raffle and gave it all to Happy Helpers for the Homeless.

"We couldn't believe it, this is such a significant donation," Coffman said.

It means even more considering they're an all-volunteer organization.

"We have to buy massive amounts of food for the people. The donation that they gave, we're gonna stretch it so far. We know how to buy the food at the absolute best prices, so this donation will really meet needs that are coming in."

Igor and Neil say they hope to do something like this again to continue helping their community.

Head here for information on how you can lend a helping hand to Happy Helpers for the Homeless.