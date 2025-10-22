TOWSON, Md. — A family-owned Baltimore bagel shop is making waves in the college sports world by offering student-athletes something different than cash: free food and genuine mentorship.

Bagel Works, owned by Samantha Jean Cola and her husband for 26 years, recently signed their first female athlete through a Name, Image and Likeness partnership with Towson University women's basketball senior India Johnston.

WATCH: Local bagel shop partners with Towson athletes through creative NIL deal Local bagel shop partners with Towson athletes through creative NIL deal

Unlike traditional NIL deals that focus on monetary compensation, Bagel Works took a different approach that reflects their values as a small business.

"We took a different approach because we're a small business. We don't have thousands and thousands of dollars to give out in all transparency, but we have a great product, so we were confident in that," Cola said.

The partnership extends far beyond free meals. Cola emphasized their genuine commitment to helping student-athletes succeed both during and after college.

"The number one reason is because we really genuinely care about these athletes. We're there to help them, to help them through school, to help them write resumes, the things that they're going to have to do after college sports," Cola said.

For Johnston, the partnership represents something more valuable than money.

"Their food is amazing, so I mean you can't go wrong with that, and then another part, money isn't everything, you know, like. Another way to my heart is food, to be honest," Johnston said.

The relationship has proven meaningful for both sides, with the Bagel Works owners regularly attending Johnston's games to show their support.

"I just like the way they carry themselves and I like, I really like how they, what they value, you know, it's rare to come across really nice genuine people and not only do they say they support me but they were at home games," Johnston said.

Johnston and the Tigers women's basketball team played their first game November 4 against Virginia Tech. Cola says Bagel Works remains excited to partner with more student-athletes throughout the Baltimore community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.