It was a busy but calm day at the state fair on Labor Day.

WATCH: Large juvenile fight breaks out at Maryland State Fair over weekend Large juvenile fight breaks out at Maryland State Fair over weekend

But that was a stark difference from what happened there just days before.

Baltimore County Police tell us on Saturday around 9:15 p.m., officers working at the fair saw a large group of juveniles in a fight.

Officers arrested several people.

There were officers who sustained minor injuries.

While police say this incident did not occur inside of the fairgrounds, parents at the fair on Monday were still a little worried.

"We decided to come later in the day to avoid some conflicts and things like that, and we're leaving early too because we just don't wanna be here in case anything like happens," said Cari Rodney.

Cari heard of the fight on social media, telling WMAR 2 News that she's come to the fair for over five years.

"This is the first year that I feel like I was a little hesitant to come."

However, parent Tarsha Grant isn't too worried about safety.

"I'm not scared, concerned, but I'm not worried about anything. Especially with so many people around, I don't feel like my life is in danger or anything like that," Tarsha said.

She'll still be taking precautions.

"I will not be coming at night. I try to get out early and try to get home before it gets too dark or before some of the younger crowd comes because to me that's the issue when a lot of the younger crowd comes."

Cari has recommendations for safety precautions she thinks the fair should implement.

"I think, for example, maybe put a curfew in or need to be in here with someone who's 18 or older. More security would be helpful. Wandering around, we only saw like five or six security people in the ride area."

The fair's general manager, Andy Cashman, told WMAR 2 News that they do have a rule where anyone under 18 needs a guardian.

But he says on Saturday, kids bypassed the rule by having someone older bring them to the fairgrounds.

He also said they've upped security and the police presence at the fair in the days following the incident.

Police say officers are continuing to review video surveillance to determine if additional charges or arrests will be made.

