Lane closures on I-695 outer loop in Pikesville begin Sunday night through Tuesday morning

PIKESVILLE, Md. — MDOT, starting Sunday at 7pm to 9am Tuesday, June 30th, will be upgrading sections of guardrail and resurfacing pavement on the right side of the westbound (outer loop) of I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) between MD 140 (Reisterstown Road) and I-795 (Northwest Expressway) in Pikesville, according to officials.

Drivers will face lane closures on the right side and right auxiliary lane until Tuesday morning. Folks who have to travel in this area are being advised by officials to leave earlier than usual and/or consider other routes.

This project is a part of the $184 million Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) project​ on I-695 between I-70 and MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard), which will ease traffic during peak hours and enhance safety and travel time reliability along I-695.

MDOT encourages drivers to stay alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone.

Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance. For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news, and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov​.

