Khadija Walker announced as new Baltimore County Inspector General

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County has a new Inspector General.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier announced the selection of Khadija Walker as the new Inspector General.

Walker has more than 20 years of Inspector General experience on the federal level.

Inspector Generals serve as watchdogs for local governments, investigating corruption, dangerous practices and conflicts of interest. The Inspector General Selection Panel conducted interviews with four candidates and recommended three for consideration by County Executive Klausmeier.

The County Executive conducted a second and final round of interviews prior to the final selection of Walker for the role.

This news comes after Klausmeier declined to reappoint current Inspector General Kelly Madigan, stirring controversy over the selection process.

The process doesn't stop with the county executive, after an appointment is made, the council will have to vote on the selection.

The Inspector General may hold up to two four-year terms.