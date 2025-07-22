Baltimore County's Inspector General search sparks controversy

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County is searching for an inspector general after County Executive Kathy Klausmeier declined to reappoint current Inspector General Kelly Madigan, stirring controversy over the selection process.

Inspector generals serve as watchdogs for local governments, investigating corruption, dangerous practices and conflicts of interest. The selection process for Baltimore County's next inspector general has raised concerns among officials, including the current inspector general in Baltimore city.

"The way this has been handled is not the correct way. It's not what they call the Green Book standard, nor is it best practice," said Isabel Cumming, Baltimore City Inspector General.

County officials say the selection process is down to the final three candidates who were interviewed last week, and County Executive Klausmeier expects to name an appointee in the near future.

The process doesn't stop with the county executive, after an appointment is made, the council will have to vote on the selection.

Councilman Izzy Patoka of District 2 has made it clear who he supports.

"I can tell you that Kelly Madigan is a very strong inspector general. She's well recognized in the field and she's done a good job," Patoka said.

The councilman didn't say if he would refuse to vote for anyone other than Madigan, though he says four total council members have indicated they want Madigan to remain in the role.

Patoka has also introduced legislation to remove political conflict of interest from the process.

"It's really important that we do that because over the past two months, the churning is over the political involvement of the selection process and so we need to stop that churning and most importantly we need to ensure that our constituents, the public have confidence in Baltimore County government and have faith that we're doing the right thing," Patoka said.

The Association of Inspector Generals expressed similar concerns in a letter about the Baltimore County process, stating: "An inherent conflict of interest exists where any person who can be investigated by the OIG is also vested with decision-making authority in selecting or reappointing the Inspector General."

For now, the council members are awaiting to learn who the appointee is, and then a vote will determine if they accept the county executive's decision.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.