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Man arrested in shooting that killed 21-year-old at Towson apartments

Juwan Eldridge is being held without bond in the September shooting death of Tavaughn Hamlet Jr. on Mylander Lane
Man injured in shooting at Towson apartments, police say
Man injured in shooting at Towson apartments, police say
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TOWSON, Md. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Towson that killed a 21-year-old in September.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Homicide Unit arrested 30-year-old Juwan Eldridge in the death of Tavaughn Hamlet Jr., police said.

Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane at about 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, and found Hamlet with gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eldridge is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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