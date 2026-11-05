Ex-Pasadena youth club treasurer pleads guilty to stealing over $238,000

PASADENA, Md. — A former treasurer of a Pasadena youth athletic club has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $238,000 from the group and filing a false state tax return, the Maryland Attorney General's Office said.

Kelley Ann Haley, 46, of Pasadena, pleaded guilty on Oct. 30, 2026, in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. She admitted to felony theft scheme over $100,000 in one case and to filing a false income tax return in a related case.

Haley was the former treasurer of the Pasadena Buccaneers Athletic Club, a youth sports group in Anne Arundel County. From 2019 to 2024, she stole $238,452 from the club, prosecutors said.

By leaving that money off her state tax return, Haley avoided paying $4,625.69 in state income tax, prosecutors said. The state has assessed the unpaid taxes against her.

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Haley is scheduled to be sentenced in both cases on Dec. 17, 2026.

The club first suspected a problem in March, when its president believed someone had manipulated the books to hide debts, according to charging documents. An audit later found Haley had used two of the club's debit cards for personal spending over several years.

Investigators said Haley used club money to pay personal utility bills and to buy items from retailers such as Amazon, Sam's Club and Home Depot. Those purchases included a washing machine, tire installation for her vehicle, family vacations, Disney tickets and an emergency vet visit for her dog, according to charging documents.

The Maryland Office of the Comptroller investigated the tax case, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department led the theft investigation.

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