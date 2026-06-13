Investigation underway after juvenile finds gun, injures relative

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are investigating how two juveniles who are related to each other came to possess a firearm that resulted in one of the juveniles being injured.

Officers became aware of the incident after the injured juvenile arrived at a hospital on June 12.

Police say one of the juveniles said he found the gun several days earlier.

According to the juvenile, he was handling the gun when it discharged, striking his relative.

Detectives determined the injury occurred in the 6700 block of Brompton Road on June 11, around 6:30 p.m.

It was not until the next day that the adults in the household became aware of the non-life-threatening injury.