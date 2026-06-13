Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Investigation underway after juvenile finds gun, injures relative

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
Posted

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are investigating how two juveniles who are related to each other came to possess a firearm that resulted in one of the juveniles being injured.

Officers became aware of the incident after the injured juvenile arrived at a hospital on June 12.

Police say one of the juveniles said he found the gun several days earlier.

According to the juvenile, he was handling the gun when it discharged, striking his relative.

Detectives determined the injury occurred in the 6700 block of Brompton Road on June 11, around 6:30 p.m.

It was not until the next day that the adults in the household became aware of the non-life-threatening injury.

APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR