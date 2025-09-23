Investigation ongoing after 11-year-old Sparrows Point Middle School shares threats online

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — Police are urging heightened awareness after an 11-year-old student made threats against their school online.

The student attends Sparrows Point Middle School, according to Baltimore County Police.

After speaking with the child's family, police said this.

"Any potential or perceived threats have been mitigated and there is no active threat."

Still, police say, the matter remains under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with knowledge of a threat or noticing suspicious activity to immediately report it.