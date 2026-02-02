In Perry Hall, water main breaks keep crews busy

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Eight days after a major winter storm hit Maryland, communities are still seeing issues both above ground and under it.

In Perry Hall, Michael Vandevander's Monday began without water, as did 20 of his neighbors in a quiet development near Ebenezer Road and Fieldchat Road.

"We've been without water, probably three hours today," Vandevander told WMAR-2 News.

"It's hard, especially when you have kids that are sick, and they're running around and trying to drink water, we don't have it," he added.

Baltimore City Department of Public Works provides water for the county; a spokesperson said they implemented a three-valve shutoff at that site. Crews worked throughout the day to repair the break and restore regular service.

"I went up, I had to go grocery shopping, I got bottled water and jugs of water just in case," Vandevander said. "There's one more active water leak up the street, in front of the middle school."

WMAR Water gushes down Ebenezer Road near Perry Hall Middle School.

About half a mile down the street, in front of Perry Hall Middle School, water gushed downhill on Ebenezer Road. A DPW spokesperson said crews would work to repair the leak Monday evening - an 8-inch water main break, unrelated to the one near Fieldchat Road.

An online Department of Public Works map shows the extent of the water main work over the last several days. As of Monday afternoon, the Perry Hall break was one of several across the city and county keeping crews plugging away.