Immersive 'Resonant Site' art exhibit brings Baltimore's Curtis Bay to life at the Pikesville Armory

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A unique art experience is taking over the Pikesville Armory, transforming the space into an immersive walk-through exhibit.

Immersive 'Resonant Site' art exhibit opens at Pikesville Armory Immersive 'Resonant Site' art exhibit opens at Pikesville Armory

The installation, called "Resonant Site," uses video, sound, and projection to bring parts of Baltimore’s Curtis Bay to life.

Artists spent about a year capturing footage, focusing on the intersection of water, industry, and neighborhoods.

Now, that work fills the armory with dozens of screens, creating a fully immersive experience for visitors.

"It was really wonderful to work with Pikesville and to be able to take and show art outside of a more traditional context of like a museum or a gallery and in a community space," artist Liz Donadio said.

The exhibit is open this weekend and next, with an artist talk scheduled for Sunday.

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