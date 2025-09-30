Husband asks police 'what happened?' after allegedly stabbing wife to death in Monkton

MONKTON, Md. — A brother tragically witnesses his sister being stabbed to death by her husband.

That's what took place inside a Monkton home on Monday morning.

A man dialed 911 after hearing screams one floor above.

Upstairs he discovered Kimberly Lechner, 56, being attacked by her 55-year-old husband, Anthony.

The brother told police he tried using his cane to get Anthony off Kimberly, to no avail.

After returning downstairs to call for help, the brother came back upstairs to find Anthony still atop Kimberly.

The brother then described taking a bust from an office within the home and striking Anthony with it, in order to disarm him.

Finally, Anthony stopped.

By the time Baltimore County Police arrived on scene, they found a bloodied Anthony sitting shirtless on the house steps, asking officers "what happened?"

Kimberly died on scene from multiple stab wounds.

After being treated at a local hospital, Anthony was taken in for questioning where he claimed to have no recollection of what occurred.

He's now being held without bail on first-degree murder charges.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.