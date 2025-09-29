Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police question person of interest after woman found dead in Monkton

MONKTON, Md. — A domestic disturbance turned deadly in Baltimore County.

Police were called to Maplehurst Lane around 6:15am Monday.

There, officers found a woman with fatal traumatic injuries.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning.

So far there's no word on whether charges were filed.

Police did say there was no threat to the community.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.

