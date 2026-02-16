Hunt Valley ICE speculation gives way to emergency session Tuesday

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier is calling an emergency County Council session this Tuesday, days after her office learned the federal government signed a lease for office space in Hunt Valley.

Her office's investigation, a statement read, took place when her administration saw coverage about a potential ICE office in Hunt Valley.

"At this time, we do not know what business will be conducted in this space. However, we recognize the very real concerns this news raises for many members of our community," Klausmeier said in a Friday statement.

A source confirmed to WMAR-2 News the site is located at 201 International Circle, not far from the popular Hunt Valley Town Center.

While the Department of Homeland Security would not confirm plans for the space, some lawmakers are already working to create potential roadblocks.

"People are very, very, very concerned," said Councilman Julian Jones, who is running for county executive this fall, and said he had been working on legislation to ban new detention centers for some time.

"Other concerns in the county start popping up, like Hunt Valley, Woodlawn and other places. So I thought it necessary to just blanket the entire Baltimore County, and say, no we're not going to have any here," Jones said.

Jones plans to introduce the bill and is working to determine whether the new office space would fall under its provisions. He acknowledges what he can do against the federal government is limited, but says he will do what he can.

"If they own it they can do it, but if they're leasing it, if there's somebody else involved, that's where we control zoning, we control the building, we control what can be there," Jones said.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, meantime, provided the following statement:

“ICE will not confirm office locations as our officers are facing a coordinated campaign of violence against them including an 8,000% increase in death threats against them and a 1,300% increase in assaults against them.

“Is it really news that when a federal agency hires more personnel that they need more space? Thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill, we have an additional 12,000 ICE officers and agents on the ground across the country. That’s a 120% increase in our workforce," the statement continued.

The county executive and council are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.