PIKESVILLE, Md. — At Hidden Waters Farm in Pikesville, Joe Shaffer will take too much rain over not enough any day of the week.

"I'll take it even if it's in dump truck loads at night."

Watch as local farmers discuss the impacts How recent rainfall impacts local farmers

And after the last couple summers saw droughts that lasted anywhere from 30 to 60 days, he's not going to complain about the recent heavy rainfall. But his chickens might.

"We're a completely pasture based operation. It's all grass fed, so the chickens really do not like soggy fields," he told WMAR-2 News.

The biggest impact though is on the beehives. The farm sells honey in its storefront off Old Court Road.

"We are just starting to harvest it," Shaffer said. "This is the worst year our beekeeper has seen. He's been doing it over 20 years."

Since a bee is about the same size as a raindrop, they're not going to fly in wet weather. Which also means they're not pollinating crops. It's too soon to tell if that will lead to a shortage of any fruits and veggies at your local farm later in the season.

"Pumpkins, they're not pollinating yet, so for the fall I think we're safe. Corn is self pollinating. You shouldn't see a shortage in sweet corn. But a lot of things like cucumbers, squash, those things that need the male/female pollinators that makes up the bees' job, those are the issues you're gonna probably see."

And if this rain doesn't let up, farmers might start seeing diseases in crops.

There is at least one benefit though.

"It's good for growing grass," Shaffer said. "So our cattle are loving the lush grass right now, so that's a plus for us."

Shaffer has learned the one constant about this business - is that there are none.

"You gotta still go out every day if it's raining or shining and you have work to do, you have animals to care for. So it's a downer sometimes but you know, farmers we just always keep looking ahead."