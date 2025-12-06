Holiday Light Spectacular draws thousands to Maryland State Fairgrounds

TIMONIUM, Md. — Families looking for holiday magic can find it at the Holiday Light Spectacular, an immersive event running through December 29 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

"You immerse yourself in holiday magic with the lights and all of the sounds of the music and everything else," said Greg Nivens, known as the man in the "Big Hat."

The half-mile walk features 25 holiday displays, rides, food and a visit from Santa Claus, who appears every night through December 23.

"They're all magical. We have snow globes and entertainers and Santa's here every night till the 23rd, so it's really fun," Nivens said.

Last year, approximately 30,000 people attended the Holiday Light Spectacular. Organizers expect even more visitors this year, making advance ticket purchases essential.

"We had a couple of the Friday and Saturday nights last year sold out, some time slots sold out, and so that's what you wanna do if there's a special night you wanna go, especially as you get closer to that magical 25th of December," Nivens said.

Tickets are available online, and organizers recommend purchasing them as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

