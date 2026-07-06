Historic Baltimore business sold for $2.3 million

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — One of Baltimore's oldest businesses has been sold for $2.3 million.

Joseph Kavanagh Co. sold its 19,000 square foot building in Dundalk to Titan Steel Corporation, according to a press release by Lawrence Howard & Associates, Inc.

The building hosted a mixture of office, industrial and warehouse space.

“This multi-functional building attracted significant investor and user-occupied interest, as single-tenant assets of this size and location are extremely difficult to come by currently,” stated MacKenzie’s Meeder. “The building is in excellent condition and the presence of Industrial Outdoor Storage space fueled increased attention on the site."

The company was founded in 1866 by Joseph Kavanagh starting as a coppersmith shop, Howard and Associates wrote. Later it transitioned into a metal bending and rolling company that shaped materials of almost any kind with a focus on steel and stainless-steel products.

They also constructed railings and provided steel molds to help shape the seating bowl at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, specialty products for local movies and TV shows and provided objects for several sculptures in places such as Baltimore, the Smithsonian and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Kavanagh Co. is winding down operations and is scheduled to close later this year.

