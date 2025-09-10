Here’s what’s 'popping up' in front of the Pikesville Armory

PIKESVILLE, Md. — The Pikesville Armory on Reisterstown Road is transforming into an outdoor gallery, as colorful inflatable artworks pop up across its grounds for the next few weekends.

The festival, aptly dubbed "Pop Up" marks the first major public art event organized by the Pikesville Armory Foundation, featuring large-scale inflatable installations by five local Baltimore artists.

The three-weekend celebration runs from Thursday, September 11 through Sunday, September 28.

Allison Baumwald, chief development officer for the Pikesville Armory Foundation, told WMAR-2 News the festival would come complete with music, a parade and activities for families.

"This is really the first thing the Pikesville Armory Foundation has really put on. We've had a few jazz festivals before this, but this is really a one-of-a-kind, unique public art festival," Baumwald said.

Bruce Willen, an organizer and curator of the festival, emphasized the local focus of the exhibition.

"Pop Up is the first Baltimore-based show of large-scale inflatable artwork. All the art in the exhibition is by Baltimore artists," Willen said.

Among the featured artists is Katie Pumphrey, known for her swim from the Bay Bridge to the Inner Harbor.

"I wanted it to be playful, I wanted it to be scary because it's so large, kind of hovering and spinning over you slightly. And I think I pulled it off," Pumphrey said.

Pumphrey hopes her work contributes to the welcoming atmosphere the foundation is trying to create.

"I think everything is really playful, which makes this space and makes this whole armory really welcoming," Pumphrey said.

The Pikesville Armory Foundation is working to transform the historic building into a community space that serves the entire town. Renderings of the plans are on display for festival attendees to view.

"While we were really created to transform this entire property, our mission is really about bringing the community together," Baumwald said.

