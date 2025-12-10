Harvest Hall goes up in place of demolished Maryland State Fairgrounds farm & garden building

TIMONIUM, Md. — Back in March we told you about the 63-year-old farm and garden building at the Maryland State Fairgrounds being demolished.
The long yellow building sat near the main gate off York Road since 1962, becoming a familiar site for fair goers.
On Tuesday construction of a new building was officially completed.
The 10,000-square-foot Harvest Hall now stands in its place.
Check out this sneak peak of new Harvest building.
Kinsley Construction managed the project in partnership with the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc.
Harvest Hall includes a lobby, event hall, and bathrooms.
It will continue to showcase the fair's annual farm and garden exhibits, while also being available for a variety of events throughout the year.