Harvest Hall goes up in place of demolished Maryland State Fairgrounds farm & garden building

TIMONIUM, Md. — Back in March we told you about the 63-year-old farm and garden building at the Maryland State Fairgrounds being demolished.

The long yellow building sat near the main gate off York Road since 1962, becoming a familiar site for fair goers.

Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc.



On Tuesday construction of a new building was officially completed.

RELATED: Maryland State Fairgrounds says goodbye to 62-year-old farm and garden building

The 10,000-square-foot Harvest Hall now stands in its place.

Check out this sneak peak of new Harvest building. Harvest Hall Sneak Peak

Kinsley Construction managed the project in partnership with the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc.

Harvest Hall includes a lobby, event hall, and bathrooms.

It will continue to showcase the fair's annual farm and garden exhibits, while also being available for a variety of events throughout the year.

