Maryland State Fairgrounds says goodbye to 62-year-old farm and garden building

TIMONIUM, Md. — The Maryland State Fair is 140 plus years-old.

Since 1962 one constant has been the fairgrounds farm and garden building near the main gate on York Road.

This year fair goers will no longer notice the long yellow building they became accustomed to seeing.

The structure was recently demolished to make way for a brand new 10,000 foot building, that will include a lobby, event hall, and bathrooms.

Demolition of MD State Fair 1962 Farm & Garden Building
MD State Fair New Farm & Garden Building Exterior Rendering

Fair exhibits previously on display at the old building will be relocated during construction.

Work is expected to get underway in May, with an estimated completion time of six months.

