BALTIMORE COUNTY — After over 50 years, the Essex Police Precinct is getting a makeover.

Ground breaks on future Essex Police Precinct Essex Police Precinct gets first makeover in 50 years with new building

Baltimore County officials, officers and state delegates gathered for the groundbreaking of the new building Thursday.

The new 34,000 square foot precinct will include more secure entrances, a memorial garden and a public plaza. It will also hold a 40-seat community room for officers to meet with the community and directly connect with the people they serve.

Baltimore County provided nearly $30 million for the creation of the new building, County Executive Katherine Klausmeier said.

Fourth District Councilman Julian E. Jones, Jr. said that this project serves as a symbol of the investments Baltimore County will continue to make in their community especially in order to make it easier for the police to do their jobs.

"It is fair to say that today is about more than breaking ground on a new precinct it is about building for the future while honoring the generations of officers who helped build the foundation of the Essex precinct through their service," Police Chief Robert McCullough said.