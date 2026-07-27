Golden Dragon Bar & Grill closes after fire code violations found

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — The Golden Dragon Bar & Grill in Randallstown will be closed for a short time.

Signage was posted on the door of the establishment with a notice of an application made to the Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners for a transfer of the liquor license.

WMAR-2 News reached out to inquire if that was the reason for the closure, but a spokesperson stated that it was actually a "fire marshal matter."

WMAR

According to Baltimore County Fire Bureau Chief Travis Francis, a fire and life safety inspection was conducted at the business on July 23, during which multiple fire code violations were identified.

After discovering those violations, the business was shut down.

"The occupancy will remain closed until all violations have been corrected and compliance with the fire code has been verified by the Office of the Fire Marshal," Chief Francis said.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 3, for the transfer of the liquor license.

A Baltimore County spokesperson confirmed the stop-work order set by the fire department will not interfere with the transfer hearing.

However, a license cannot be issued until an inspection is conducted.